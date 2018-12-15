One-year jail term for man who damaged Jayalalithaa's photo set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The High Court has set aside the orders of lower courts awarding one-year rigorous imprisonment to one C Tamilvendan, who allegedly damaged a photo of the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2001.

The charge against Tamilvendan was that on September 21, 2001, he entered the Corporation office in Ripon Buildings and damaged the photograph, kept at the entrance.

A case was registered before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for offences under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) IPC and 3(1) of TN Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992. By an order dated February 24, 2003, the CMM awarded one year RI to him with fine.

It was also upheld by the III Additional Sessions Judge on January 11, 2010. Setting aside both the orders, Justice C T Selvam pointed out on Friday that independent witnesses had been avoided and evidence of the alleged eyewitnesses was parrot-like.

Hence, the irresistible conclusion will be that they had no room to depose freely and were bound to stick to the official tale. Examination of two other witnesses is also telltale, the judge said and acquitted the accused of all charges.