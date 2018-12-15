Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu Makkal Katchi's plea to wave black flags at Kerala CM rejected

Granting permission to wave black flags will lead to law and order problems.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Accepting the submissions of government counsel that granting permission to members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) to show black flags to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit here to participate in a function to unveil a statue of M Karunanidhi on December 16, will create law and order problems, the HC has dismissed a petition from Arjun Sampath of HMK.

When the petition came up before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana on Friday, government counsel submitted that the demonstrations are against the order of the Supreme Court relating to entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into Sabarimala shrine.

The HMK, which was agitated over the actions of Kerala CM in implementing the SC order, applied to city police for permission to stage the demo at the airport and at Anna Arivalayam on Anna Salai at Teynampet on Sunday. It was, however, rejected. 

Comments

