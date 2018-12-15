Home States Tamil Nadu

Scared by buffaloes, elephant jumps into canal

An elephant accidentally got into the Uyyakondan canal on Friday evening at Vayalur and was unable to come out at the time of filing the report. 

Published: 15th December 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An elephant accidentally got into the Uyyakondan canal on Friday evening at Vayalur and was unable to come out at the time of filing the report. People from Vayalur, Allithurai and Somarasanpettai followed the elephant along both sides of the canal as it waded through the water.

At least five mahouts struggled for several hours to rescue it but in vain. Though they used long ropes and firecrackers, the elephant didn’t climb up.

The mahouts even stepped into the canal and followed the elephant for a few km in the dark. As the animal didn’t cooperate, they had to come back to the bank. Though informed, officials of the fire and forest departments didn’t come to help the elephant till 10 pm.  

Sources said that the elephants had been brought to Vayalur for a private function and that, while walking on the road, it saw a herd of buffaloes. The buffaloes were believed to have scared the elephant into running into the canal.

Hundreds of villagers, especially the youth, walked along the banks parallel to the elephant wading through the canal water. They kept taking pictures and recording videos using flashlights, which further scared the animal. The frightened elephant refused to come up even at places where the banks slope down and climbing could have be easier. A police patrol vehicle tried to manage the crowd.

Brought to attend private function

Sources said that the elephants had been brought to Vayalur for a private function and that, while walking on the road, it saw a herd of buffaloes and ran into the canal

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp