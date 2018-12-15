Scared by buffaloes, elephant jumps into canal

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An elephant accidentally got into the Uyyakondan canal on Friday evening at Vayalur and was unable to come out at the time of filing the report. People from Vayalur, Allithurai and Somarasanpettai followed the elephant along both sides of the canal as it waded through the water.

At least five mahouts struggled for several hours to rescue it but in vain. Though they used long ropes and firecrackers, the elephant didn’t climb up.

The mahouts even stepped into the canal and followed the elephant for a few km in the dark. As the animal didn’t cooperate, they had to come back to the bank. Though informed, officials of the fire and forest departments didn’t come to help the elephant till 10 pm.

Sources said that the elephants had been brought to Vayalur for a private function and that, while walking on the road, it saw a herd of buffaloes. The buffaloes were believed to have scared the elephant into running into the canal.

Hundreds of villagers, especially the youth, walked along the banks parallel to the elephant wading through the canal water. They kept taking pictures and recording videos using flashlights, which further scared the animal. The frightened elephant refused to come up even at places where the banks slope down and climbing could have be easier. A police patrol vehicle tried to manage the crowd.

Brought to attend private function

