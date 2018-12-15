Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji's exit: TTV Dhinakaran says DMK is afraid of AMMK

Responding to a question, Dhinakaran categorically said he will not join hands with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:31 AM

Senthil Balaji, MK Stalin, DMK

Former AMMK leader Senthil Balaji with DMK chief Stalin. (Photo | DMK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dismissing the exit of a former minister V Senthil Balaji from AMMK, party deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said the DMK’s effort to showcase the admission of Balaji into its fold as a big event proved that the party was afraid of AMMK after it lost its deposit in the RK Nagar by-election last year.   

“Please note that the DMK is in need of making the admission of a few office-bearers from AMMK as a big event. This alone shows how ‘strong’ is DMK at present now. The DMK has been jittery about AMMK ever since it lost its deposit in RK Nagar bypoll last year,” Dhinakaran said in a satirical tone while addressing the press at his residence here. 

Wondering at the decision of Balaji to join the DMK, a party which had been giving all kinds of “problems” to the late leader J Jayalalithaa, he said, “Balaji could have better joined AIADMK, though they are betrayers.  But, he has joined our enemies who are bete noire of our leaders. I don’t know how he could shift his loyalties so quickly.”

Responding to a question, Dhinakaran categorically said he will not join hands with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Hours after  Balaji joined DMK, Dhinakaran appointed a former minister P Palaniappan and party functionary S Anbazhagan as in-charge of party’s Karur district unit. 

‘Won’t appeal against verdict’

AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday categorically asserted that the disqualified MLAs would not go for an appeal against the verdict of Madras High Court which upheld their disqualification. He also said the disqualified legislators were ready to face the by-elections any time.    

“We will never go for an appeal as it would help the continuance of the present State government in Tamil Nadu.  Some have raised the apprehension that the Returning Officers (ROs) might reject the nominations of the disqualified MLAs.  It is not so. If the ROs do that, they would end up in jails.  There are precedents for this in Andhra Pradesh.  So, we will not go for an appeal,” Dhinakaran reiterated.

