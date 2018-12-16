Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Man assaults HIV-infected niece for spending night at his house, booked

According to the doctors in the CMCH, the girl is in critical condition and is being closely monitored.

Published: 16th December 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore rural police arrested a 30-year-old man for reportedly assaulting and attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl suffering from HIV near Thondamuthur on the city outskirts.

The accused was identified as C Arun alias Aruchamy (30), a daily wage labour from Thondamuthur. The 15-year-old HIV patient had been living with her 21-year-old brother after her mother succumbed to
AIDS.

On Friday night, as the 15-year-old girl was having severe fever, she thought to move to a relative’s house.
She went to her uncle Aruchamy’s house and fell asleep after having dinner. However, once Aruchamy reached his house on Friday evening, he shouted at the 15-year-old girl and beat her up with logs and threw her on the streets, police said.

Onlookers rushed the teen to the CMCH for treatment. According to the doctors in the CMCH, the girl is in critical condition and is being monitored. The Thondamuthur police rushed to CMCH and conducted
preliminary inquiry.

Based on the complaint from the teen girl’s brother on Friday, the Thondamuthur police registered a case against Aruchamy under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. Later, he was produced before a judicial magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody in Coimbatore Central prison.

