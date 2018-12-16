Depression deepens into Cyclone Phethai; wind warning issued to north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Home States Tamil Nadu

Satellite image of the depression in Bay of Bengal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Phethai' on Saturday evening and the meteorological department has issued wind warning to north Tamil Nadu and
Pondicherry coasts.

Isolated heavy rainfall spells are likely to occur in Chennai as the system crosses the Tamil Nadu coast before heading towards Andhra Pradesh.



S Balachandran, deputy director general of Meteorology, said Chennai would experience gusty winds and may get couple of good spells of rainfall, if lucky enough.

The night bulletin from IMD said the cyclone Phethai was moving with a speed of 17 kmph and lay centered about 590 km east-southeast of Chennai and 770 km from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It is
very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada during Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, IMD warned that squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, is very likely to commence along and off south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, from Sunday
morning.

"It is very likely to increase gradually becoming gale wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along and off central Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam district of Puducherry on Monday."

The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coasts, from Sunday morning. The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

