Home States Tamil Nadu

In the Madras HC

A division bench of the High Court acquitted the accused in a murder case near a Tasmac bar in Coimbatore in 2012.

Published: 16th December 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Title row: Film producer told to move tribunal for relief
Chennai:  Varaki, producer, director and actor of Tamil feature film ‘Siva Manasula Pushpa’, who challenged an order of the Revising Committee of film certification board asking him to change the title, has been directed by Madras High Court to exhaust the remedy available before the appellate authority - Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FACT) - under the Cinematograph Act. By-passing the tribunal is impermissible and statutory bodies created under the Act must be respected by the constitutional courts, Justice S M Subramaniam said on Friday. The judge was disposing of a writ petition from Varaki, challenging the orders of the Revising Committee of Central Board of Film Certification asking him to remove and modify certain scenes, dialogues, names of the leading characters and the title of the film. Accepting the arguments of CBSE counsel J Madanagopal Rao that the petitioner has not exhausted the legal remedies available to him and instead prematurely filed the writ petition, the judge said the court cannot adjudicate such complex facts under Article 226 of the Constitution. The disputed facts and circumstances of the case with reference to the story of the film is to be adjudicated only with the original documents before the competent authorities. The tribunals must be allowed to exercise their powers in accordance with law by scrutinising the documents, the judge said and directed Varaki to move within two weeks, the tribunal, which should adjudicate the same on merits and in accordance with law by affording an opportunity to him and dispose of the matter within four weeks.

Policeman’s plea against removal from service rejected
Chennai: The High Court rejected a writ plea from one A Aruljothi who was removed from service while working as a head constable in Cheyyar station, to quash the dismissal order of the SP, Tiruvannamalai. This followed a submission from Additional Advocate General A Kumar that the petitioner, instead of challenging the orders of the appellate authorities, had challenged the order of the disciplinary authority, i.e. the Tiruvannamalai SP. Aruljothi was dismissed from service by an order dated March 15, 2016, of the local SP, who was the disciplinary authority. The order was upheld by the first appellate authority, Deputy Inspector General of Police in Vellore, on April 22. The second and final appellate authority, the DGP, had also upheld the order, by order dated July 23 last.

4 accused in Coimbatore Tasmac bar murder case acquitted
Chennai: A division bench of the High Court acquitted the accused in a murder case near a Tasmac bar in Coimbatore in 2012. Citing discrepancies in the manner in which Thudiyalur police conducted the probe, preparation of FIR and evidence of witnesses, the bench of Justices C T Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar acquitted Viji alias Vijayakumar and three others from the murder case on December 12. One Perumal was hacked to death outside a Tasmac shop at Thudiyalur on October 10, 2012. The murder followed a quarrel between the accused and the deceased and his supporters when Perumal vomited. They later gathered outside the bar and in the brawl, Perumal was hacked to death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp