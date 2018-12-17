Home States Tamil Nadu

8 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

In recent months, fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been being chased away for fishing in the island nation's waters and this is the first arrest in some months.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image of fishermen used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy near Neduntheevu for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, an official said here Monday.

The fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were fishing near Neduntheevu late Sunday when they were arrested by Lankan Navy personnel, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, Assistant Director, Yuvaraj, said.

The Sri Lankan navy also seized their boat, he said, adding that the fishermen had allegedly went to sea despite an advisory issued by the authorities in view of rough weather conditions.

The fishermen have been lodged at a camp in Karainagar in Sri Lanka, Yuvaraj said.

In recent months, fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been being chased away for fishing in the island nation's waters and this is the first arrest in some months.

On December 11, over 3,000 fishermen from the state were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan navy personnel when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN fishermen arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp