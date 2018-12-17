Two cops suspended over scuffle in public in Kancheepuram district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police personnel of Kancheepuram district were placed under suspension for allegedly quarrelling and indulging in a street fight over using a patrol vehicle at Mamallapuram on Saturday.

A constable suffered an injury on his face after the other allegedly attacked him with a pen knife, police said.

Maraimalaiyan, a head constable at Mamallapuram DSP’s office on Saturday went to the coastal security check post on East Coast Road (ECR) for using a police patrol vehicle parked nearby.

Mamallapuram police grade- I constable Boobalan objected to this. The two picked a quarrel in full public view, said a police officer.

Police said Maraimalaiyan claimed he was senior to Boobalan and he has all right to use the vehicle as per his wish. Following heated arguments, Maraimalaiyan, it is said, took a small pen knife and attacked

Boobalan on his face. Boobalan suffered a severe injury on his face, nose and ears and was admitted to a private hospital, police said.

Passers-by alerted police and a team from Mamallapuram station reached the place. Kancheepuram SP Santhosh Hadimani placed the two under suspension.