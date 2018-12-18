After NGT’s Sterlite order, activists meet Thoothukudi Collector

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With National Green Tribunal (NGT) giving green signal to Sterlite, Anti-Sterlite people movement, activists of the Naam Tamil Katchi (NTK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded permanent closure of the plant.

They petitioned Collector Sandeep Nanduri in the grievance redress meeting on Monday. The petitioners were frisked by officials before being allowed entry.

Anti-Sterlite activist Fatima Babu also submitted a petition to the collector, demanding the State government to lodge a complaint with the Delhi police against Sterlite, for its alleged breach of confidential metadata related to NGT verdict. Fatima urged the collector to deny permission to operate the plant, by invoking his powers as head of the Local Planning Authority, and conduct a special grama

sabha or a referendum to register public opinion on the issue.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Udhayakumar called the NGT order concocted, one-sided and partial during his visit to the district on Monday. Udhayakumar also termed the order, directing Sterlite to distribute `100 crore towards development of the district within next three years, the latest scam model.

Later, addressing media persons, Collector Sandeep Nanduri reaffirmed that the copper unit would not be allowed to reopen as the State government is keen on appealing against the NGT order in Supreme Court. He also assured that the plant would not be given power supply at the earliest.

“Immediately we are not acting on the NGT order as it is not the final order. There is always an option for appeal,” he added.On security aspects, he said that normalcy had been maintained in the district, and police protection had been strengthened at important junctions and sensitive places. About the copper slag being removed from banks of Uppar stream in Pudhukottai here, he refused to reveal where the slag had been taken.