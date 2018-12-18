Home States Tamil Nadu

After NGT’s Sterlite order, activists meet Thoothukudi Collector

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Udhayakumar called the NGT order concocted, one-sided and partial during his visit to the district on Monday.

Published: 18th December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With National Green Tribunal (NGT) giving green signal to Sterlite, Anti-Sterlite people movement, activists of the Naam Tamil Katchi (NTK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded permanent closure of the plant.

They petitioned Collector Sandeep Nanduri in the grievance redress meeting on Monday. The petitioners were frisked by officials before being allowed entry.

Anti-Sterlite activist Fatima Babu also submitted a petition to the collector, demanding the State government to lodge a complaint with the Delhi police against Sterlite, for its alleged breach of confidential metadata related to NGT verdict. Fatima urged the collector to deny permission to operate the plant, by invoking his powers as head of the Local Planning Authority, and conduct a special grama 
sabha or a referendum to register public opinion on the issue.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Udhayakumar called the NGT order concocted, one-sided and partial during his visit to the district on Monday. Udhayakumar also termed the order, directing Sterlite to distribute `100 crore towards development of the district within next three years, the latest scam model. 

Later, addressing media persons, Collector Sandeep Nanduri reaffirmed that the copper unit would not be allowed to reopen as the State government is keen on appealing against the NGT order in Supreme Court. He also assured that the plant would not be given power supply at the earliest. 

“Immediately we are not acting on the NGT order as it is not the final order. There is always an option for appeal,” he added.On security aspects, he said that normalcy had been maintained in the district, and police protection had been strengthened at important junctions and sensitive places. About the copper slag being removed from banks of Uppar stream in Pudhukottai here, he refused to reveal where the slag had been taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp