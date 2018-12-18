Fight battle against Sterlite legally: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan has urged the gentry to transform their future protest into a legal battle against Sterlite. Speaking to media persons in Madurai, Haasan said the State government failed to handle the Sterlite case ably and his party would support the people’s protest against Sterlite.

He urged the Sterlite protestors to start taking legal recourse rather than spilling on to streets. Kamal Haasan said that mere talks with the Central government for relief funds was not enough, the State government should pressurise the Centre for its due rights.

When asked about speculations regarding the unveiling of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s statue, Haasan said it was not necessary for him to prove the connection between him and the DMK patriarch.