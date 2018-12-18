Tamil Nadu fishermen given 200 satellite phones

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, distributed 200 deep satellite phones called Navic, created by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to 80 fishing groups that fish in the deep sea.

NavIC (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India.

It is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1,500 km from the shore.

It will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS), which is provided to all the users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only to the authorised users.

So, fishermen can stay connected up to 1,500 km from the shore without internet or tower connectivity.