Home States Tamil Nadu

Gutka scam: CBI raids three more places in Chennai

Meanwhile, the CBI team from Delhi, which was conducting the investigations in Chennai, has left for the National capital.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

CBI_Headquarters

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out raids in three places in the State, including Chennai, after quizzing Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar in connection with the gutka scam, and collected incriminating documents, according to a CBI spokesman.CBI sources told Express that the raids were carried out in three places , including Chennai and Thanjavur, at around 5 pm.

It is learnt that raids were carried out at two properties of one Karthikeyan Velu, who was also grilled by CBI recently, at Chennai and Thanjavur, and one property belonging to his PA Srinivasan in Chennai, following the interrogation of the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, the CBI team from Delhi, which was conducting the investigations in Chennai, has left for the National capital. In the last three days, beginning Saturday, Vijaya Baskar, his aide Saravanan, former state minister B V Ramana, Senthil Valaven, V S Kurinji Selvan and V Karthikeyan, were interrogated by CBI in connection with the scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp