Gutka scam: CBI raids three more places in Chennai

CHENNAI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out raids in three places in the State, including Chennai, after quizzing Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar in connection with the gutka scam, and collected incriminating documents, according to a CBI spokesman.CBI sources told Express that the raids were carried out in three places , including Chennai and Thanjavur, at around 5 pm.

It is learnt that raids were carried out at two properties of one Karthikeyan Velu, who was also grilled by CBI recently, at Chennai and Thanjavur, and one property belonging to his PA Srinivasan in Chennai, following the interrogation of the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, the CBI team from Delhi, which was conducting the investigations in Chennai, has left for the National capital. In the last three days, beginning Saturday, Vijaya Baskar, his aide Saravanan, former state minister B V Ramana, Senthil Valaven, V S Kurinji Selvan and V Karthikeyan, were interrogated by CBI in connection with the scam.