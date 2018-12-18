‘Keep law officer posts vacant till further orders’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench has directed the State Home Secretary to produce all the records relating to selection of law officers to the Madras High Court (MHC) and its Madurai Bench, adding that the vacancies for the law officers post in the two courts should be kept vacant until further orders.

A division bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu gave the direction following the submissions of the litigants that several people, who do not have required experience or have suit pending against them are being appointed as law officers in the said Courts.

The Judges observed that the records when produced by the Secretary will throw light on whether the selection is being done as per the parameters fixed by the Supreme Court and adjourned the case to Wednesday for filing of the records.

The direction came in response to a batch of public interest litigations seeking direction for filling up of vacancies for the post of law officers at the Madras High Court and Madurai Bench.

‘Records will throw light on selection’

