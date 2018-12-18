Home States Tamil Nadu

Notify draft rules for running spas in three months, HC tells TN & Puducherry

The Madras High Court has directed the governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to notify draft rules with regard to running of spas, within three months.

Published: 18th December 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to notify draft rules with regard to running of spas, within three months. Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction while disposing of a batch of writ petitions seeking to restrain the police and other authorities from interfering with their businesses, recently. The judge, however, made it clear that the petitioners, under the guise of carrying on their business activities, shall not indulge in any unlawful or illegal activities opposed to law or public order.

The judge was disposing of a batch of writ petitions from K Revathy, running Patanjali Nature and Family Beauty Saloon in Puducherry, and over 20 others, challenging police action.The judge said that the petitioners, on receipt of notice from the respective police stations, must appear, along with the required documents, such as educational certificates, etc.

The petitioners shall not advertise anything, which attracts penal action under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The certificates of the persons involved/employed in the spas are to be verified by the police/competent authorities. Spot verification/inspection of the spas, is to be done by police, only when concrete material is available. If the spas fail to produce licence when demanded or continue to run their activities without licence, action shall be taken for their closure immediately, the judge added.

