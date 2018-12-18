CM Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates buildings across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated the 136 multi-storey residential quarters constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at South Asian Federation Games Village at Koyambedu and 40 individual houses built at Silayaneri in Anaiyur village near Madurai, through the video conferencing facility at the Secretariat.

The CM also declared open 1,840 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at a cost of Rs 94.42 crore at Ukkadam in Coimbatore. In addition, he inaugurated 256 residential quarters built at Madukkarai in Coimbatore.

He also inaugurated the new bus stand at Chinnamanur in Theni district, two containers for producing power from the meat wastes at Puliyanthope (Rs 1.96 crore), nine parks established in various parts of Chennai, and a separate park for the differently abled, set up at Santhome Corporation school complex.