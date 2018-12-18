Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem-Coimbatore national highway to be widened into six lanes: Centre

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya also said the detailed project report was in an advanced stage for developing Thanjavur-Madurai four lanes.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a highway used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya has informed Lok Sabha recently that the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway would be widened into six lanes under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In response to a question raised by Tamil Nadu MPs V Sathya Bama, Senthil Nathan, R K Bharathi Mohan and R Vanaroja on December 13, Mandaviya said the Salem-Coimbatore NH 544 would be widened into six lanes including a ring road for Coimbatore city. The project will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The Union Minister also said the detailed project report was in an advanced stage for developing Thanjavur-Madurai four lanes via Pudukkotai, Pillayarpatti and Melur. The proposed project has a greenfield alignment for about 90 to 95 km between Thanjavur and Karaikudi via Pudukottai.

Besides, in order to decongest the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway road, the government is exploring options to build an expressway between Chennai and Tiruchy with a spur to Thanjavur.Commenting on developing the East Coast Road between Chennai and Kanniyakumari in order to decongest the urban areas, the Minister said a detailed project report was being prepared for widening the Nagappattinam-Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur and Mahabalipuram- Puducherry stretches of the ECR.

“The Chennai-Mahabalipuram road has already been widened into four lanes. The project for expansion of the Pondicherry-Nagappattinam section has been awarded for construction,” added the Minister.

‘No proposal on separate lanes for VIPs’Referring to the recent Madras High Court order, the BJP MP of Mumbai North East Dr Kirit Somaiya has asked the government to clarify whether there is any proposal to provide separate lanes for VIPs at toll plazas on the National Highways. Responding to the query, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said there was no such proposal with the government.

ISSUE RAISED BY MPs

