State government okays Rs 387 crore for building new regulator across Kollidam at Mukkombu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that a new regulator would replace the 182- year-old brick masonry structure with lime mortar which was damaged in the flood. 

CHENNAI : The State government has sanctioned Rs 387.60 crore for constructing a new regulator across southern and northern arms of the Kollidam river on the downstream side of the existing regulator at Mukkombu (Upper Anaicut) in Tiruchy district. Many shutters of Upper Anaicut collapsed on August 22 when there were floods. 

As many as 12,58,460 acres of lands in the districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and the ayacuts under three channels - Pullambadi, Peruvalai and Ayyanvaikkal - would benefit by this new regulator.  The G.O. in this regard was issued on December 6. Due to heavy downpour in the Cauvery catchment in Karnataka, there was a continuous flow in the Cauvery during July and August. The excess flood water was diverted from the Mettur dam after attaining its full reservoir level. On August 22, the piers along with shutters for the vents from 6 to 14 in Upper Anaicut  collapsed and were washed away. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that a new regulator would replace the 182- year-old brick masonry structure with lime mortar which was damaged in the flood. The maximum flood discharge considered for formulation of this proposed new regulator across the river Kollidam is 2,83,000 cusecs which is based on its upstream side recently. It is higher than the designed capacity of the existing damaged regulator across the river Kollidam (2,70,000 cusecs) and also higher than the maximum discharge observed so far in the river Coleroon (2,60,786 cusecs).

This regulator would also serve as flood moderator. Any surplus water flowing in the Cauvery could be let into the Kollidam river to safeguard the two important towns - Tiruchy and Srirangam.  There are number of drinking water schemes implemented in the river Cauvery. The operational success of these schemes depends on this regulator to divert the lean flow into the Cauvery during non-rainy seasons and hence this regulator is essential and critical for the development of this region.

