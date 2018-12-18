After Senthil Balaji's exit, TTV vows to defeat DMK in Tiruvarur bypoll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Days after the DMK admitted into its fold former AMMK organising secretary V Senthil Balaji, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday targeted the DMK, vowing to deal a death blow to them in the bypoll to the Tiruvarur constituency.

He criticised DMK president MK Stalin for proposing AICC president Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate of the opposition parties.

Talking to media after meeting VK Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, along with nine disqualified MLAs, Dhinakaran said, “After the death of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, all parties are like new parties. We have already proved our strength in RK Nagar. Next, we will do it in Lok Sabha elections.”

On Stalin proposing Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate, Dhinakaran said, “Many told me it did not befit a leader who claims to have 40 years of political experience. By doing so, he has embarrassed the Congress. Rahul had already said that only if all alliance parties proposed his name, he would consider accepting it. Stalin made the proposal out of fear about his own strength after the rout of the DMK in RK Nagar bypolls.”

‘No National party in UPA seconds stalin’s proposal’

CHENNAI: BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday slammed DMK president MK Stalin for his remarks against Prime Minister Modi during the unveiling of the statue of M Karunanidhi. “He criticised Modi despite the fact that it was a function meant to unveil the statue of his late father.” On his decision to propose Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate, she said, “Even the leaders on the dais did not relish the proposal. No national parties in the UPA have come forward to second his proposal.”

Fill teacher vacancies in northern districts: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: The State government should take steps to fill the teachers’ vacancies in the northern districts, urged Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, in a statement. He expressed his shock at the recent statement of KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education, that a total of 5,472 teachers posting were lying vacant in Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram and Cuddalore districts, while more than six thousand excess teachers were working in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.