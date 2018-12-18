Why no probe into cash-for-vote plaint during RK Nagar bypoll: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday criticised the State Police department for failing to conduct an investigation into the complaint filed by the returning officer (RO) of RK Nagar Assembly constituency to probe into the alleged large-scale distribution of cash during the cancelled election.

The police have not named the accused in the FIR till date, even though the complainant named three persons including State Health Minister Vijay Baskar.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam, issued notices to the Centre, State government, Election Commission of India, CBI and others, on the RO’s petition seeking a CBI probe.

It can be recalled that the RO lodged a complaint along with annexures. The Abirmapuram police inspector, after getting permission from the magistrate, registered an FIR. The High Court had earlier asked the Joint Commissioner (JC) of Police to monitor the investigation.

According to the explanation of the then joint commissioner, so far 882 witnesses have been examined and their statements were recorded. The RO in his complaint, has named three persons, including State Health Minister Vijay Baskar. But, the JC has not named any one till date, the bench pointed out.