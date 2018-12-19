13 Idol Wing cops submit plaint against special officer Pon Manickavel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A complaint against the High Court-appointed special officer Pon Manickavel, was handed over to the Director General of Police T K Rajendran on Tuesday, by thirteen police personnel who were working in the Idol Wing.

A statement from the DGP’s office said one Additional Superintendent of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police, four Inspectors, six Sub Inspectors and one head constable who were posted in the Idol Wing, visited DGP T K Rajendran at his office on Tuesday.

“They handed over a complaint alleging that special officer of Idol Wing, Pon Manickavel, misused the law and forced police personnel to file cases without proper evidence. He also threatened the officers who refused to take his orders,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the personnel who came to the DGP’s office, told the media that they came to request a transfer from the Idol Wing.

This comes a day after Pon Manickavel sent an email to district SPs and Commissioners to replace 14 Sub Inspectors and 46 other personnel with many conditions.

The statement concluded saying, the department will consider to take necessary action against the officer if the complaint is found to be true.