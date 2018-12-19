AIADMK to send Christmas gifts to Gaja-hit people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will flag off on Wednesday vehicles carrying Christmas gifts to people affected by cyclone Gaja, from the AIADMK headquarters here.

In a statement here, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the late leader J Jayalalithaa had started hosting Christmas party annually for the Christian brethren.

This year, Christmas gifts from AIADMK will be sent to Christians in five districts - Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Dindigul - which were worst hit by cyclone.

Meanwhile, party sources said similar vehicles carrying Christmas gifts for the cyclone affected people will be sent from all party districts of AIADMK.