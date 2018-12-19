AIADMK to send Christmas gifts to Gaja-hit people
This year, Christmas gifts from AIADMK will be sent to Christians in five districts - Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Dindigul - which were worst hit by cyclone.
Published: 19th December 2018
CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will flag off on Wednesday vehicles carrying Christmas gifts to people affected by cyclone Gaja, from the AIADMK headquarters here.
In a statement here, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the late leader J Jayalalithaa had started hosting Christmas party annually for the Christian brethren.
Meanwhile, party sources said similar vehicles carrying Christmas gifts for the cyclone affected people will be sent from all party districts of AIADMK.