Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami thanks PM Modi for approving AIIMS in Madurai district

Palaniswami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for  approving the establishment of a new AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore. 

Published: 19th December 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for  approving the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore. 

“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and on my personal behalf, I thank you for approving this hospital. Our late leader J Jayalalithaa was very keen that such a prestigious institution is established and made functional in Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to the Prime Minister. 

“The Cabinet decision and financial approval accorded on Monday have taken the project to the next stage and my government will provide all necessary support to facilitate the early commencement and completion of the project,” Palaniswami added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp