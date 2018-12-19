CM Palaniswami thanks PM Modi for approving AIIMS in Madurai district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and on my personal behalf, I thank you for approving this hospital. Our late leader J Jayalalithaa was very keen that such a prestigious institution is established and made functional in Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

“The Cabinet decision and financial approval accorded on Monday have taken the project to the next stage and my government will provide all necessary support to facilitate the early commencement and completion of the project,” Palaniswami added.