Kids of Palmyra workers forced into child labour, says study

CHENNAI : Two in every three children, whose parents are palmyra workers and artisans, drop out of school and are forced into child labour, according to a study of migrant palmyra workers’ families in Ramanathapuram district. 

The study was released by Tamil Nadu State Palmyra Workers and Rural Artisans Union on Monday.

It was conducted among a sample of 396 migrant workers’ families in 11 settlements in Kadaladi Block in Ramanathapuram. There are around 10,000 families that depend on palmyra tapping for a living in the block alone, the study said.

Out of 577 children studied, 397 could not go to school as they had dropped out to become child labourers, it said. That is, 69 per cent of children drop out of school to work. Palmyra workers, who have to cut the tip of the palmyra’s inflorescence at least thrice a day to prevent drying of sap, live within the palm groves for easy access. “We start slicing it by 1.30 am.   Then we have to do it thrice. On an average, we work at least 15 hours a day,” said Anthony Rayappan, an elderly palm worker. 

He cannot live far from the grove in order start work that early.

Large palm groves are situated at about 10-20 km away from the nearest urban areas, often isolating them with little access to education and health care, said Arivahagan Rayan from the union.The study showed that a majority of the children, had to travel 10 to 20 kilometres to go to school.

According to the study, 80 per cent of children who go to Anganwadi, 53 per cent of children who go to primary schools, 67 per cent who go to middle schools, 73 per cent to high school and 77 per cent who go to higher secondary schools have to travel at least 10 km to reach their institutions.

“Public transport facilities are denied for these school going children as the main road is more than three km distance for 62 per cent of the children,” the study said. The migratory population also faces a similar lack of access to health and other social facilities.

In order to alleviate their life and livelihood, the government must provide roads through vast palm groves and transport, urged members of the union, adding that schools must be constructed closer to their settlements in accordance with the Right to Education Act.

They also added that government must work pro actively to prevent child labour in the population.

