Gang-rape victim's mother’s letter prompts Madras HC suo motu action

MADURAI: Taking cognisance of a letter written by the mother of a gang-rape victim, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC initiated suo motu proceedings.

The victim’s mother had written to the Bench seeking fair investigation and justice.According to the letter, the 21-year-old victim was invited for a family feast by the owner of a textile shop, where her late father used to work. The girl was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by the shop owner and his friends after she reached.

Though an FIR was registered by the police on November 8, there had been no proper investigation into her complaint, submitted the victim’s mother. She alleged that the accused, being financially well-off, were shielded by the police. Citing that there was no possibility of a free and fair probe, the woman prayed for the intervention of the court.

Based on the letter, suo motu proceedings were initiated and a division bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, issued notice to the DGP, Thanjavur SP and Inspector of Police Kumbakonam. The case was adjourned for Wednesday.

‘No pregnancy termination’

The Madurai Bench refused to allow the termination of pregnancy of a 12-year-old girl, who is a sexual assault victim, after the medical experts opined that aborting the foetus at this stage may pose threat to the girl’s life.

A division bench, comprising Justices R Subbiah and B Pugalendhi, pointed out that as per the report of the medical experts, the gestation period of the victim had crossed 30 weeks and therefore, it was not desirable to terminate the pregnancy as it would harm the victim.