No Tamil Nadu nod needed for EIA study on new Mullaiperiyar dam: Centre

This came from Union Minister of State Mahesh Sharma, while replying to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha by DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki district in Kerala | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a controversial statement, Union Environment Ministry on Tuesday said prior consent of Tamil Nadu government was not required to conduct Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study for construction of new Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki district by Kerala government. 

This came from Union Minister of State Mahesh Sharma, while replying to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha by DMK MP Kanimozhi. She had specifically asked whether the ministry received any prior consent from Tamil Nadu government for baseline data collection to prepare EIA report. 

In reply, the minister said, “As per the EIA Notification, 2006, prior consent from Tamil Nadu government for collection of baseline data for preparation of EIA is not required.” 

Though, it is true that as per EIA Notification, 2006, prior consent is not required, the ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects on September 27 has recommended for grant of Terms of Reference (ToR) with the condition saying, “the old dam and the submergence area is fully in the control of Tamil Nadu government for the purpose of operation and use of water stored. Their prior consent for base data collection for preparation of EIA/EMP report etc is necessary”.

The minister confirmed that ToR has been issued for the project on November 14 and there was no violation of Supreme Court judgement dated May 7, 2014.

“As per the SC judgement, liberty has been granted to the parties to apply to the court, if they are unable to arrive at some amicable solution regarding the new dam. Therefore, mutual consent/amicable solution passed in this regard should be submitted while applying for environmental clearance,” he said indicating that Tamil Nadu can raise objections only at the stage of granting environmental clearance.  

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing government concern over the proposed project. Kerala government approaching the Centre on the issue and the latter entertaining it were “in gross violation of the decree” of the Supreme Court on the inter-state dispute, the Chief Minister said.

Kerala’s stand

“The dam has outlived its useful life and consequences of any failure could be catastrophic. It is imperative that this structure requires urgent decommissioning for discharging the responsibility of State to protect the lives and properties of its citizens,” said KH Shamsudeen, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department, Kerala, in a letter to environment ministry

Not a new proposal

  • Kerala has been making futile attempts from as early as 1979.

  • But, the proposed construction was not pursued, although administrative sanction was accorded for conducting detailed investigation for studying the feasibility of the new dam and a new Sub Division was exclusively formed for this purpose with headquarters at Kumili in 2007.

  • As the dam is to be located inside a wildlife sanctuary, permission from National Wild Life Board is a mandatory requirement for carrying out any non-forestry activities.

  • The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on July 24, 2009 for the construction of a new dam, but it was declared invalid by Supreme Court.

Comments(1)

  • neela
    chennai need water like krishna veernam urgent
    18 hours ago reply
