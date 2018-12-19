Pay Rs 50,000 to panchayat chief: Tamil Nadu human rights body

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The SHRC has ordered a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the president of Theevanur panchayat in Villupuram, three years after he was allegedly harassed by the police. In his petition, V Ramamoorthi submitted that he was taken to the Roshanai police station in November 2015 and threatened to pay a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

He also stated that he was abused using casteist slurs and was physically harassed.

Senthilkumar, Circle Inspector, Roshanai Police Station, and Sathish, Sub-Inspector, Roshanai Police Station, submitted that the allegations levelled against them were false.