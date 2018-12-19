PM Modi to continue interaction with Tamil Nadu BJP booth representatives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the booth level representatives of the BJP in four districts - Kancheepuram, Vellore, Villupuram and South Chennai, on Wednesday (December 18), about the party’s preparedness to face the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, through the video conferencing facility.

This is in continuation of the interaction Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 15 with the booth level representatives from five districts - Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem.

This exercise will continue in phases till all the districts of the State are covered.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modil will interact with the party representatives at designated centres through the video conferencing facility in the presence of State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior leaders of the party including L Ganesan.