Smartphones with CAS distributed to Tamil Nadu anganwadi workers
Published: 19th December 2018 01:38 AM | Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:09 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday, inaugurated the distribution of Common Application Software (CAS) equipped smart phones, to Anganwadi workers to monitor the nutrition levels of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under five years of age.
The phones are distributed at a cost of Rs 59.2 crore, along with 1,302 Aadhaar kits that have been distributed to 434 child development offices for enrollment of Aadhaar, according to an official statement.