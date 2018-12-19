Smartphones with CAS distributed to Tamil Nadu anganwadi workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday, inaugurated the distribution of Common Application Software (CAS) equipped smart phones, to Anganwadi workers to monitor the nutrition levels of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under five years of age.

The phones are distributed at a cost of Rs 59.2 crore, along with 1,302 Aadhaar kits that have been distributed to 434 child development offices for enrollment of Aadhaar, according to an official statement.