Tamil Nadu likely to make vendor licence mandatory to sell tobacco products

CHENNAI: The State government is planning to make vendor licence mandatory, as being done in many other states, for selling tobacco products to control their sale, said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

Speaking at the State-level dissemination workshop on tobacco control in Tamil Nadu organised by Consumer Voice, New Delhi and Consumers Association of India, Kolandaswamy said, “The government collected around Rs 50-lakh fine from violators this year in Chennai alone. But, penalty never proved a deterrent for selling tobacco products."

"They continue to advertise tobacco products and sell them near schools and educational institutions, targeting minors. So, we are working to bring in a policy where only licensed vendors can sell tobacco products,” he added.

“We have framed the draft, after having discussions with various stakeholders. We will implement it through Corporation soon. The shops selling tobacco products close to the schools violating rules and also advertising the products will be controlled, once licence is made mandatory. Licences of violators will be cancelled,” he added.

Kolandaswamy also listed various ill-effects of consuming or smoking tobacco. “We see new emerging trends due to tobacco use. It causes infertility among men and women. Now, it has become one of the major causes for infertility. Any complaints related to tobacco rules violation including online sale of e-cigarettes can be informed through 104 helpline 24 X 7,” he added.

The officials also said shops that sell tobacco products cannot sell non-tobacco products such as toffees, candies, and biscuits, which are meant for non-tobacco users, especially children.

Amarjith Singh, advisor, legal and projects, Consumer Voice, New Delhi said, “Tobacco use in the country went down from 7 to 6 per cent from Global Audit Tobacco Survey (GATS ) 1 in 2009-2010 to GATS 2 in 2016-2017. In TN, it went up from 16. 2 per cent to 20 per cent from GATS 1 to GATS 2, which is 4 per cent increase. This is a serious issue. This needs to be controlled,” he added.

Nirmala Desikan, Chairman, Consumers Association of India, and Dr A Somasundaram, Joint Director, State Nodal Officer, State Tobacco Control Cell, also spoke at the event.