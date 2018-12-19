Take action against officials helping land mafias under PCA: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In addition to disciplinary proceedings, the Madras High Court has directed the State government and police to take action under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) against officials who collude with land mafias.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the directive while disposing of a writ petition from G Kannan and two others seeking to restrain Kanchipuram district administration from interfering with their peaceful possession and enjoyment of property measuring 1.85 acres and 70.50 cents in Ammanambakkam village and another two acres at Varadarajapuram.

The government advocate told the judge that the writ petition itself was not maintainable. The land in question was classified as ‘odaiporomboke’ and hence, the same cannot be assigned or any patta can be granted in favour of individual persons. Vast extent of land is in illegal possession and enjoyment of the writ petitioners.

Revenue officials concerned had colluded with the writ petitioners and their relatives and illegally issued patta/assignment in their favour without obtaining proper orders from superior officials and without following the procedure as contemplated, he added.

Though disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those officials, the judge said he is of the opinion that it is not sufficient and all those officials as well as individuals are to be prosecuted under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PCA) Act. Though PCA is comprehensive in nature, persons abetting the crime of corruption is not prosecuted by police.

Such an attitude requires a drastic change to minimise corrupt activities in the nation. In the event of prosecuting the persons, who are assisting/abetting corruption, it is possible to restrict the corrupt activities to some extent.

The attitude of the executives in not prosecuting the abettors cannot be condoned and they are duty bound to execute laws in their strict sense and by following the procedures as contemplated, the judge said and directed the authorities concerned to evict all encroachments, falling within the jurisdiction of Kanchipuram Collectorate, including that of the writ petitioners, by following the procedures as contemplated under Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905.

The Home secretary should issue within four weeks consolidated instructions/circulars to all subordinate officials in the State to register cases against the abettors who are involved in cases of corruption under PCA and prosecute them along with other offenders by following the procedures.

The judge also ordered the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to prosecute the abettors of the crime of corruption with reference to the relevant provisions of PCA, 1988 with immediate effect.

Bus owner ordered to pay compensation

Chennai: The Chennai North District Consumer Redressal Forum has ordered a private bus operator to pay a passenger Rs 55,600 compensation for failing to repay ticket fare after the bus engine conked out midway. Based on a complaint by one M Jaikumar, the court directed Sri Bhagyalakshmi Travel Services, the omnibus operator, and Sri Balaji Travels of Madurai, a travel agent, to pay the compensation. Jaikumar had complained that he booked a ticket for Rs 600 to travel from Madurai to Chennai.

When the bus was nearing Thirumanthurai, its engine conked out, emitting smoke. The passengers had to find out alternative transport. However, the bus operator had never refunded him the fare.

‘Submit details of Jaya’s properties’

Chennai: A division bench of Madras High Court has directed Deepa and Deepak, the class-II legal heirs of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to submit details of the latter’s properties spread over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The bench gave the direction while passing interim orders on an appeal from K Pugazhendhi of MGR Nagar on Tuesday.

Pugazhendhi, the south Chennai district deputy secretary of J Jayalalitha Peravai and P Janakiraman of Nesapakkam, had moved the original side of the High Court to appoint them as administrators for Jayalalithaa’s properties worth over Rs 913 crore. Then Justice C V Karthikeyan had rejected the plea. Hence, the present appeal.