Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has potential to become rubber hub: AIRIA official

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vishnu Bhimrajka, chief convenor of India Rubber Expo (IRE) 2019, said Tamil Nadu continues to be a favourite spot for tyre manufacturers.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu has the potential to become a hub of the rubber industry and the State government should take measures to encash the opportunity, said an official of All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA).AIRIA officials were in the city on Tuesday to create awareness and promote the India Rubber Expo 2019, which is scheduled to be held next month in Mumbai.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vishnu Bhimrajka, chief convenor of India Rubber Expo (IRE) 2019, said Tamil Nadu continues to be a favourite spot for tyre manufacturers.

Many leading tyre companies like Apollo, Michelin and JK Tyres have their units in the State. Adding to it, the emergence of Chennai as a hub for the automobile sector has also created a perfect environment to convert the State into a perfect destination for rubber industries.

“The growing automobile industry in Tamil Nadu has attracted tyre companies. By taking some rubber industry-friendly measures like providing some incentives, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the units, the State can attract lot of ancillary rubber industries,” said Bhimrajka.

He stressed that rubber industries will not only generate employment in the State but will also boost its economy.

Speaking about IRE, which will be held in Mumbai from January 17 to 19, Bhimrajka said about 400 exhibitors from India and overseas, will be exhibiting their products at the expo.

Apart from providing exposure to entrepreneurs related to the rubber industry, the Expo will also serve as a platform for them to enhance their business by showcasing their innovative ideas and products. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp