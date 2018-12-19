Tamil Nadu has potential to become rubber hub: AIRIA official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu has the potential to become a hub of the rubber industry and the State government should take measures to encash the opportunity, said an official of All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA).AIRIA officials were in the city on Tuesday to create awareness and promote the India Rubber Expo 2019, which is scheduled to be held next month in Mumbai.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vishnu Bhimrajka, chief convenor of India Rubber Expo (IRE) 2019, said Tamil Nadu continues to be a favourite spot for tyre manufacturers.

Many leading tyre companies like Apollo, Michelin and JK Tyres have their units in the State. Adding to it, the emergence of Chennai as a hub for the automobile sector has also created a perfect environment to convert the State into a perfect destination for rubber industries.

“The growing automobile industry in Tamil Nadu has attracted tyre companies. By taking some rubber industry-friendly measures like providing some incentives, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the units, the State can attract lot of ancillary rubber industries,” said Bhimrajka.

He stressed that rubber industries will not only generate employment in the State but will also boost its economy.

Speaking about IRE, which will be held in Mumbai from January 17 to 19, Bhimrajka said about 400 exhibitors from India and overseas, will be exhibiting their products at the expo.

Apart from providing exposure to entrepreneurs related to the rubber industry, the Expo will also serve as a platform for them to enhance their business by showcasing their innovative ideas and products.