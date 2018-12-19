Touring van to sensitise public across Tamil Nadu on saving fuel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Petroleum Conservation and Research Association, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has launched a publicity van from IndianOil Bhavan, Chennai.

Alok Tripathi, executive director, PCRA, flagged off the van that will cover 3,000 km through all districts in 75 days.

The purpose of the van publicity programme is to spread awareness of oil and gas conservation/tips, fuels saving in agriculture sector, LPG saving in domestic sector, fossil fuel saving and energy efficiency in industrial sector and petrol/diesel saving in transport sector by way of eco-driving.

The programme also includes screening of video films on PCRA’s fuel and energy saving tips to increase awareness levels among the masses, especially school children, housewives, drivers, farmers in remote villages and workers in industrial sector, a release said.