Nine, including CRPF jawan attached to Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan held in robbery case

Police said a gang of six entered the house of retired government doctor Baskaran and took the watchman hostage at gun point.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Nine persons, including a CRPF Jawan attached to Raj Bhavan security, were arrested on Wednesday by a special team in connection with a robbery at a retired government doctor’s house at Melur here on December 6. After busting the gang, all 19 persons had been remanded in custody so far.

Police said a gang of six entered the house of retired government doctor Baskaran and took the watchman hostage at gun point. Threatening to kill the watchman, the gang obtained keys of lockers and tied up the doctor’s wife, maid and watchman at gun point and locked them in a room. They later looted Rs 5 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Manivannan formed four special teams and secured one Ganapathy Alais ‘Kurutu’ Ganapathy  of A Thottiapatti near Thirumangalam.

On coming to know that Ganapathy was the master brain behind the robbery, the police found that a gang of nearly 26 persons from different parts of the State were working as a network, targeting houses of doctors and engineers.Further, police made Ganapathy to speak with other gang members on phone and asked them to come to Madurai.

During interrogation,  Ganapathy revealed that three policemen were part of their gang and  arms and ammunition were said to have been supplied by one Kumar, a CRPF constable attached to Raj Bhavan security.

Subsequently, learning that police were zeroing on him, Kumar applied for leave and while his on the way to Madurai, he was secured by the special team.Police claimed that Kumar had told them that he had a long time connection with the network and had supplied pistol to the gang.

Based on information, police conducted a search in  Kumar’s house at Thirumangalam and seized ammunitions.

A senior police officer said they had passed the information to the CRPF headquarters and a separate enquiry is being conducted as to how the CRPF jawan acquired such weapons, that was mainly used by naxalites.  

Sources said the special team secured one Saravannan, working in Armed Reserve police and Radhakrishnan of Perungudi, a dismissed policeman.

