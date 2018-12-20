Home States Tamil Nadu

First phase: Four-lane road between Harur and Kathavani approved

To improve the stretch, the State government has handed over the road to national highways, and  accordingly renumbered it as 179 A, instead of SH 18.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a highway used for representational purpose only.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the proposed Chennai-Salem Expressway project is caught in land acquisition row, another project that will improve road connectivity from Salem to Vellore and Chennai is set to take off. 
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the widening of Salem-Harur- Tirupattur-Vaniyambadi highway into four lane. 

Since the 53-km road between Salem and Harur is proposed for widening as part of Chennai-Salem Expressway in the first phase, the National Highways wing of the State is to take up the 42.6 km stretch between Harur and Kathavani village near Tirupattur for widening. The project is estimated to cost of Rs 248.44 crore.  

“The existing two lane road between Vaniyambadi and Salem has a width of 7 to 11 metres. The road will be widened into 23 to 25 metres with two lanes on both sides with a median.

“We have already invited bids for the project,” said a senior official from National Highways. The official added that detailed project report for the remaining stretch from Kathavani to Vaniyambadi is being finalised. 

The 125 km Vaniyambadi- Salem stretch  was part of State highways until a year ago and it connects Salem and neighbouring villages to Chennai- Bengaluru Bypass road at Vaniyambadi.  

The road has been receiving huge traffic from Vellore, Ranipet and Chennai and its por condition has been causing hardship to motorists. Particularly, goods trucks heading to Salem take Vaniyambadi route to skip toll roads in NH 48 and NH 544, due to which the road witnesses a huge vehicle pile up in the evening hours.

To improve the stretch, the State government has handed over the road to national highways, and  accordingly renumbered it as 179 A, instead of SH 18. The widening of the road is expected to get executed smoothly as the project does not involve much land acquisition, officials said.

“Presently, except in a few places, land for the width of 25 to 30 metres across the entire stretch is available with the Highways. The road widening work is likely to be taken up in another four to five months,” the official said.

After widening, the road is likely to be handed over to National Highways Authority of India. Subsequently it may get converted into a toll road.

“The decision on toll plaza will be taken after completion of road works,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp