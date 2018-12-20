Girl given abortion pills: Mother

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to allow the termination of pregnancy of the 12-year-old girl, the mother of the minor girl alleged that the girl was given one dose of abortion pills on November 2 at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), after which a police case was registered, a fact that suppressed in the court. She also alleged verbal abuse and harassment by policewomen of Dindigul AWPS during inquiry.

However, when asked about the administration of the oral pill, GRH Dean (in-charge) Dr S Shanmugasundaram denied the possibility of the girl being administered oral abortion pills.

On Tuesday, a division bench, comprising justices R Subbiah and B Pugalendhi, pointed out that according to medical experts, the gestation period had crossed 30 weeks and, therefore, it was unsafe for the girl to terminate the pregnancy.

Further, after the birth of the child, if the minor girl’s family was not inclined to nurture the child, the court directed the baby be given for adoption under the Cradle Baby Scheme or any such scheme.

State Home Secretary was directed to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the minor girl within four weeks, and the State was ordered to bear all hospitalisation expenses of the victim till delivery of the child.

However, in the report submitted by medical experts, it was stated that the risk to the girl’s life was equally high in case of abortion as well as continuation of the pregnancy. When time was of essence, with every passing day being crucial for the life of the girl as well as the foetus, there was an unexplained delay in the manner the case was conducted.

A day after the order was passed, the girl’s mother said that though they were given constant hope that the foetus could be terminated successfully, they were utterly failed by the judicial system through the delay.

“She was less than 24-weeks pregnant when admitted to the GRH on October 31 for pregnancy termination,” said the mother.

At GRH, she was prescribed two doses of an abortion pill used to medically terminate foetus about seven weeks (50 days) old.

“On November 2 evening, the girl was given the first dose of the pill and was asked to take the next dose on Sunday morning. In the meantime, the GRH police were informed about the incident and subsequently, a case of sexual assault under POCSO Act was registered against the 70-year-old man, who committed the crime. However, the second dose was not given since the Dindigul Taluk police arrived at the hospital for inquiry on Saturday night,” narrated the mother.

However, the fact that the girl was given one dose of the abortion pill at GRH was suppressed in the court, which otherwise could have fast-tracked the legal proceedings at Madurai Bench that went on from November 23 to December 18, she alleged. She claimed that had there been no delay, safe termination of the foetus could have been done.

The mother of the minor girl also alleged verbal abuse and harassment by the police at Dindigul All Women Police Station (AWPS).

“When I was at the police station for an inquiry last month, the personnel spoke ill of my daughter’s character, subjecting her to character assassination, thus adding to my mental agony,” she complained.

Also, the mother alleged that she was asked by the school authorities to obtain a Transfer Certificate (TC) from the private school in Dindigul where her daughter studies on grounds of ill repute to the school.