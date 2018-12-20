Home States Tamil Nadu

Geological Survey of India finds group elements of platinum, gold in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Discoveries of two major deposits, gold found in Karnataka’s Ajjanahalli Block-C and Platinum Group Elements were discovered at Tasampalaiyam in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 20th December 2018 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Geological Survey of India found group elements of Platinum and Gold in regions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media at the GSI head office in Hyderabad, M Sridhar, Additional Director General, GSI, Southern Region, said that GSI has discovered two major deposits that pertain to gold and Platinum Group Elements.

He said discoveries of two major deposits, gold found in Karnataka’s Ajjanahalli Block-C and Platinum Group Elements (PGE) were discovered at Tasampalaiyam in Tamil Nadu.

Further, he added five resource bearing and actionable reports of limestone discovered in Guntur & Kurnool districts in Andhra, Hoskoti and Salapur Belagavi district in Karnataka and Uchchimedu Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold deposits Platinum deposits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp