Geological Survey of India finds group elements of platinum, gold in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Geological Survey of India found group elements of Platinum and Gold in regions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media at the GSI head office in Hyderabad, M Sridhar, Additional Director General, GSI, Southern Region, said that GSI has discovered two major deposits that pertain to gold and Platinum Group Elements.

He said discoveries of two major deposits, gold found in Karnataka’s Ajjanahalli Block-C and Platinum Group Elements (PGE) were discovered at Tasampalaiyam in Tamil Nadu.

Further, he added five resource bearing and actionable reports of limestone discovered in Guntur & Kurnool districts in Andhra, Hoskoti and Salapur Belagavi district in Karnataka and Uchchimedu Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.