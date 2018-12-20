PM Modi urges Tamil Nadu BJP cadre to popularise Centre’s works

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Accusing the Congress of trying to discredit all democratic institutions, including the Election Commission (EC), Supreme Court, CAG etc., by creating an atmosphere of doubt in them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon BJP cadre (karyakartas) to expose the Congress party’s propaganda with facts.

“The last time Congress tried to threaten democracy, the people ensured they were stopped. So reach out to the people and tell them that the Congress DNA is still the same. Just because the Emergency received a big fight back from the people, now they have become more cunning in their tactics,” the Prime Minister told the BJP booth-level representatives and functionaries from four districts - South Chennai, Villupuram, Vellore and Kancheepuram besides those from Puducherry-through video-conferencing.

This is his second phase of interaction in Tamil Nadu. In all over 5,000 representatives, including BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, took part in the interaction with Modi on Wednesday.While talking to the cadre in Villupuram, he concentrated more on the need for exposing the Congress party’s false propaganda against the NDA government.

“The perfect answer to undemocratic behaviour of the Congress is to strengthen democracy. It is said the sunlight is the best disinfectant. They will do their best to mislead the people. But it is in our hands to expose them,” Modi said and added, “These parties, ahead of every election, begin to make noise about the EVMs”.

“However, after elections, if Congress performs well, they seem to accept the results that have come out of the same EVMs. They have continuously attacked the Election Commission. However, when the same EC declares the results which they like, they seem to be fine with that. If you thought they only had a problem with the Election Commission and EVMs, no way. They have humiliated Army, CAG and every institution important to our democracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Stating that recently Congress had questioned a verdict of the Supreme Court just because they did not like the decision, Modi said, “Earlier, just because they could not threaten the court into doing what they wanted, just because the court was being fair, they tried to even impeach the Chief Justice of India.”

Addressing the cadre in South Chennai, Modi recalled how the BJP won the elections in Tripura and asked them to aim for a similar victory in Tamil Nadu too.

“I will give you simple three- point mantra to achieve this – Inform, Increase and Improve. Inform as many people as you can about the Central government schemes – from housing to healthcare, from sanitation to skills. There are schemes for every age group and section of society. We can organise gatherings of beneficiaries and also urge them to motivate their friends and families to get benefits from these schemes,” he added.

On the second objective – Increase, Modi said “We need to increase our outreach. We should aim to target each and every member of your booth to inform them about the schemes. We should target each and every member of our booth and share how the central government is working hard to ensure the welfare of our citizens.”

The Prime Minister went on to say: “ The Third aim is to Improve. We need to improve rapport with the people. We need to reach to all groups of people, women, senior citizens, youth, professionals, and convince them of the good work done. We need to convince people if they are confused or misinformed.”