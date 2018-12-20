Tamil Nadu team pitches for early Central assistance to State for post-cyclone Gaja rehab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu official team comprising Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal on Wednesday made a detailed presentation before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, putting forth a strong plea for early disbursal of assistance towards the restoration and rehabilitation works going on in the areas affected recently by cyclone Gaja.

Committee chairman Veerappa Moily decided to convene the next meeting of the committee on December 27 and to summon the Union Home Secretary to know the progress made in finalising the report to be submitted by the Central team which assessed the damage caused by the cyclone.

Also, senior officials from the Union Finance Ministry would also be summoned for the next meeting.

At the Wednesday’s meeting, the Tamil Nadu team explained the reasons for the need for extending generous assistance to the State towards the restoration works in cyclone-affected areas. AIADMK MPs were also present at the meeting.

HC seeks Centre’s response

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a reply from the Central government on whether the clarifications given by the State government for assessment of damage caused by Cyclone Gaja was sufficient, and also the time required by its expert committee to file a report on announcement of cyclone relief to the State.

Gaja fund crosses Rs 100 crore

Contributions from people of all walks, towards the restoration works going on in areas affected by cyclone Gaja, handed over to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, have crossed `100 crore. As on Wednesday, Rs 108.34 crore has been given as donations