After NGT nod, HC says Sterlite can't reopen Thoothukudi copper plant just yet

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench ordered status quo to be maintained in executing National Green Tribunal’s order reopening of Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The interim order, which came as a major set back for Vedanta Group, was passed by a division bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for reopening the plant.

Passing the interim order, the judges directed the State government to make a statement before the court on whether any decision has been taken by the government to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against NGT’s order, by next hearing on January 21, 2019.

When the case was listed for deciding maintainability on Friday, Senior counsel R Vaigai, who appeared on behalf of the litigant R Fatima of Thoothukudi, submitted that the order passed by NGT on December 15 directing reopening of Sterlite plant was in violation of Rule 23 of the National Green Tribunal (Practice and Procedure) Rules, 2011, as the said order was neither listed for declaration of judgment nor was it pronounced before the open court and was merely uploaded on NGT’s website.

Vaigai claimed that the NGT’s order was available with third parties, including those associated with Vedanta, even before it was uploaded in the website, adding that the same raises question on the integrity of the judiciary.

The NGT also denied opportunity to Fatima for a fair hearing by dismissing her impleading petition without hearing her and therefore relegated her and other intervenors to mere spectators, Vaigai contended.

It has also usurped the jurisdiction of the State appellate authority and has exercised the jurisdiction which the Parliament has not conferred upon it, she added.

The interim order passed by the division bench has temporarily restrained Vedanta from taking any steps to reopen the plant.