Home States Tamil Nadu

After NGT nod, HC says Sterlite can't reopen Thoothukudi copper plant just yet

The bench issued notice to the state chief secretary and the Chief Executive Officer of Sterlite to file their counter.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

NGT quashed the Tamil Nadu government’s order to close Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench ordered status quo to be maintained in executing National Green Tribunal’s order reopening of Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The interim order, which came as a major set back for Vedanta Group, was passed by a division bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for reopening the plant.

Passing the interim order, the judges directed the State government to make a statement before the court on whether any decision has been taken by the government to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against NGT’s order, by next hearing on January 21, 2019.

When the case was listed for deciding maintainability on Friday, Senior counsel R Vaigai, who appeared on behalf of the litigant R Fatima of Thoothukudi, submitted that the order passed by NGT on December 15 directing reopening of Sterlite plant was in violation of Rule 23 of the National Green Tribunal (Practice and Procedure) Rules, 2011, as the said order was neither listed for declaration of judgment nor was it pronounced before the open court and was merely uploaded on NGT’s website.

Vaigai claimed that the NGT’s order was available with third parties, including those associated with Vedanta, even before it was uploaded in the website, adding that the same raises question on the integrity of the judiciary.

The NGT also denied opportunity to Fatima for a fair hearing by dismissing her impleading petition without hearing her and therefore relegated her and other intervenors to mere spectators, Vaigai contended.

It has also usurped the jurisdiction of the State appellate authority and has exercised the jurisdiction which the Parliament has not conferred upon it, she added.

The interim order passed by the division bench has temporarily restrained Vedanta from taking any steps to reopen the plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thoothukudi plant Sterlite plant NGT Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp