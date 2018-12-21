Senthil Balaji’s show of strength on December 27 in Karur: DMK

By Express News Service

KARUR: Even as questions were being raised on whether former transport minister Senthil Balaji who shifted loyalties to the DMK recently would be able to strike a rapport with party veterans in the district, senior leaders including K C Palanisamy, Nanniyur Rajendran and M Chinnasamy accompanied him at a media event on Thursday where senior leader and spokesperson K N Nehru announced that a public meeting would be organised in the town on December 27. Party chief M K Stalin will address the meeting which is touted as Balaji’s show of strength.

Later, the veteran leaders along with Balaji conducted prayers before erecting the pandakkal for the event scheduled at Rayanur. Nehru said, “Balaji along with his followers joined the DMK in the presence of our leader Stalin at Arivalayam in Chennai. On December 27, our party president will be coming to Karur from Tiruchy to participate in the mega conference we have arranged.”

He added, “Balaji will be joining his followers, friends and other members who travelled alongside him in his political career. This will strengthen the party in the Karur region. We know him (Balaji) very well, his strengths and how actively he performs his duties. So, we are definitely going to win the upcoming election in Karur constituency.”