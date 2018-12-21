Home States Tamil Nadu

Charges framed against Sasikala in two FERA violation cases

A trial court in Chennai on Thursday framed charges against jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the decades-old case foreign exchange violation cases, finally setting the stage for the trial. 

Published: 21st December 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at the MLAs and MP meet held at Headquarters on Friday in Chennai.(P Jawahar | EPS)

V K Sasikala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Clad in a blue saree with a shawl over her, Sasikala, accompanied by jail superintendent, appeared before the judge S Malarmathi via video-conferencing from Bengaluru prison where she is housed.

When the judge queried as to whether she agreed with the charges levelled against her, Sasikala replied in the negative.

The case pertains to the alleged payments made by Sasikala and co-accused V Bhaskaran, for the purchase of transponder facility and uplink charges for the now-defunct JJ TV channel, by violating RBI rules. The payments were allegedly routed through foreign firms.

Sasikala was the chairperson of JJ TV between 1991 and 1996 and nephew Bhaskaran was its managing director.

The Enforcement Directorate booked Sasikala in 1996 under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act and the case has been going on ever since. A total of four related cases are pending for trial. 

Recently, the HC allowed Sasikala to appear through video-conferencing for the framing of charges and setting aside an earlier order that she must appear in person.

As the judge Malarmathi read out each of the charges levelled against her, Sasikala denied them. The procedure went on for 90 minutes and the court framed charges in two of the four cases.

The court adjourned the next hearing to January 9. It is expected that the framing of the charges in the remaining two cases would take place then. Sasikala has been directed to appear before the court through video-conference on January 9.

