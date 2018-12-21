Coast guard personnel from Tamil Nadu to get relief from Kargil fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coast Guard personnel hailing from Tamil Nadu who die or get disabled while on duty will now receive ex-gratia from Kargil Defence Personnel Relief Fund, as per an order issued by the State government on Thursday.

Ex-gratia of `20 lakh will be given to legal heirs of personnel who die during active operations and `15 lakh for totally disabled personnel and `10 lakh for partially disabled personnel.

The Kargil relief fund was created in 1999 to render financial assistance to families of the martyrs.

Families received Rs 5 lakh relief and were allotted a flat from Tamil Nadu Housing Board and seats were reserved in government arts or professional colleges for the children.

But, since all affected families were rehabilitated, monetary assistance from this fund is now being given to defence or Border Security Force personnel hailing from the State who were killed or disabled during duty.