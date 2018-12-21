Notice issued to Tamil Nadu government on plea against DGP in gutka scam

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench issued a notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation petition filed against Director General of Police (DGP) T K Rajendran, seeking direction for a court-monitored inquiry into the missing of documents relating to his alleged involvement in the gutka scam.

According to the litigant, K Kathiresan, Urban District Secretary of AITUC of Madurai, the appointment order issued to the incumbent DGP K Rajendran on June 30, 2017, has been obtained by fraudulent means.

He alleged that the State government, while forwarding the proposal of extending Rajendran’s tenure as DGP after his superannuation to the Union Public Service Commission on June 23, 2017, had deliberately suppressed the fact that documents linking Rajendran’s name to the multi-crore scam were found during an Income-Tax search conducted at MDM gutka manufacturing company, even after the I-T department gave a copy of the documents to the government.

He recalled that when the appointment was challenged by him before the court, the incumbent Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan filed an affidavit denying receipt of any such document. She failed to order an inquiry into the missing of the scam reports even when the same was seized by the I-T officials from former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s room at Poes Garden, he said.

Only a court-monitored probe by a special team of CBI can unearth the conspiracy behind the missing of the major evidence from the highest office of the State, said the litigant.

Hearing the plea, a bench of justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, former Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and V K Sasikala among others, returnable before January 2.