Thoothukudi plant suffered production loss of 30,000 tonnes a month: Sterlite CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sterlite claims that the plant suffered a production loss of 30,000 tonnes of refined copper each month, which resulted in a spike in prices of phosphoric and sulphuric acids, adversely affecting the downstream chemical and fertiliser industry.

“In the last six-months, prices of sulphuric acid have shot up from Rs 3000/tonne to Rs 12,000/tonne and a tonne of phosphoric acid costs Rs 53,000 as compared to Rs 43,000 a tonne, six month ago. Import of the metal has seen a surge, while premium on copper has gone up by 10-15 per cent,” Ramnath said.

To specific questions from Express on green belt and chimney stack height violations, the CEO said green belt had already been dealt with by the Supreme Court in 2013.

“We would still like to increase the green cover and sought to acquire an additional 300 acres, but government is sitting on the request. NGT has referred the chimney stack matter to the joint committee of TNPCB and CPCB,” he said.

‘Let govt take-up health study’

Sterlite said it would welcome it if the government were to take up a comprehensive health study. NGT, in its judgement on August 8, 2013, had issued two directives to government to conduct source apportionment study in and around the SIPCOT industrial area and it constituted a six-member special committee, with MDMK chief Vaiko as a member, with a mandate to study and place on record causes for health hazards in and around the industries.

“So far, the committee has not taken-up any study. We conducted apportionment study now and found that 90 per cent of sulphur dioxide emission are from thermal power plants and only one per cent from our smelter. We conduct regular health check-up and provide the data to the government,” Ramnath told Express.

Post-2013, fence-line monitoring system and interlock mechanism were introduced. A threshold limit, which is half the permissible level, was set and if sulphur dioxide emission crosses it, the plant will automatically shutdown.

“We invested close to Rs 500-600 crore, which is 20 per cent of plants asset value, on safety parameters,” he said.

“Two months preparation needed to restart production”

The Sterlite official said it would take a minimum of two months to render the smelter fit to recommence production. “We have to assess the scale of damage to the machinery in the absence of maintenance. Sulphuric acid tanks collapse if not maintained,” Ramnath said.

Sterlite denies judgment leak

Sterlite has denied it had draft copy of NGT judgment before it was officially made public.

“We do not know,” Ramnath said. He was responding to a private complaint filed by Thoothukudi resident Fatima Babu in New Delhi.

Express reported about a public relations company having a draft copy without NGT seal and judge’s signature and releasing it to a few media people before NGT uploaded the official document on December 15

Rs 100 crore perks Sterlite pledges to build Rs 100 cr social infrastructure in Thoothukudi. Announces plans to plant one million trees.

Build a smart school, world-class hospital, desalination plant and youth development schemes.

Ramnath says Sterlite affirms its commitment to Thoothukudi people through these projects.

NGT order says Sterlite has to spend this Rs 100 cr in the next three years.

The action plan prepared for utilisation of the sum has to be approved by MoEF&CC.

10 students detained for bid to protest reopening

CHENNAI: Ten students hailing from Thoothukudi were detained near Chennai Press Club at Chepauk here on Thursday for allegedly causing public nuisance by trying to organise a protest against the reopening of Sterlite unit in the wake of the National Green Tribunal’s order. The protesters, belonging to a students’ organisation based at Thoothukudi, carried charts and banners which bore messages against Sterlite.

Triplicane police immediately put them in a vehicle and took them to the station. A police official said the students started shouting slogans. Of the ten, three were school students and others were studying in arts and engineering colleges.

“We came to know that students from Thoothukudi will arrive at Chepauk around 10.30 am on Thursday to protest against Sterlite’s reopening. We have detained them as a preventive measure and will release them by evening,” a police official said.

On December 15, the tribunal dismissed the State government’s pleas against reopening of Sterlite. Following this, various organisations have resorted to protests.

‘Enact special ordinance on permanent closure’

CHENNAI: CPM has urged the State law minister C.Ve. Shanmugam to enact a special ordinance to close down Sterlite copper smelting unit at Thoothukudi permanently. A delegation of party led by K Balakrishnan, State secretary, met the minister and handed over a petition to him.

The party said a majority of people of Thoothukudi were protesting against the Sterlite plant stating that the environmental hazards caused by the unit were more than the economic benefits from the company. The petition said the order of NGT paving the way for reopening of the unit has created a flutter among locals of Thoothukudi. There is a chance of law and order issue in the district.

Hence, the State government should enact a special ordinance to permanently close down the unit, the party said.

People’s desire is govt decision, says Collector

THOOTHUKUDI: Reiterating that the closure order issued by the State was an outcome of a policy decision, collector Sandeep Nanduri told the anti-Sterlite movement leaders and representatives of political parties, during a meeting on Thursday, that the people’s desire is the government’s decision in the Sterlite issue.

The meeting was convened to discuss the upheaval formed against Sterlite Copper after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowed it to restart operations. Representatives of Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement, DMK, Congress, Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and other parties took part.