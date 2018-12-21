Idol Wing Special Officer Ponn Manickavel acting as a puppet, says minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister CV Shanmugam on Thursday charged that Idol Wing Special Officer AG Ponn Manickavel is “acting as a puppet of someone” and that “he is functioning with an ulterior motive”.

“Manickavel should clarify that after his appointment in idol wing how many stolen idols had been recovered; how many crimes he had solved etc.

To say that he will not obey higher officials or even the government is inappropriate. But, it is sure that he is functioning with an ulterior motive and acting as a puppet of someone,” the minister said responding to a question.

He said “A government officer should not function with an ulterior motive. Now, all those who work under him complain they have been subjected to mental agony and torture, and human rights are being violated. These charges should be investigated.”

Stating that a higher official who has been enquiring a particular case, has the right only to supervise the investigation, the minister said “But to insist that this should be investigated in particular and that the charges should be levelled in this way is not correct. Even the DGP has no such powers. Only the investigating officer alone has the power to determine who is the culprit.”

Meanwhile, former director general of police and Mylapore MLA Natarajan told media that the Idol Wing of the State had functioned well. He said that Inspector General of Idol Wing Ponn Manickavel had performed well as Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameswaram under him when he was the Deputy Inspector General for Ramanathapuram range.

However, he refused to comment on the present issue between Ponn Manickavel and his team stating that the present DGP can only comment on the ongoing issue. Natarajan arrived in Tirunelveli to attend a review meeting convened by the Public Accounts Committee chaired by DMK MLA Duraimurugan.