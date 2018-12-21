Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Rajinikanth's fan club applies for trademarks for TV channels

News of this emerged on Thursday sparking speculation as to whether actor Rajinikanth, who has made his political ambitions clear, plans to start TV channels

Published: 21st December 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Tamil actor Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A senior functionary of the Rajini Makkal Mandram has applied for six trademarks for TV channels.

News of this emerged on Thursday sparking speculation as to whether actor Rajinikanth, who has made his political ambitions clear, plans to start TV channels as has become the norm for political parties in Tamil Nadu.

However, a few Rajini supporters said the applications were filed only to prevent misuse of the actor's name.

It is learnt that the applications were filed for three names: Superstar TV, Rajini TV & Thalaivar TV. According to the Trade Mark Registry website, the applications were filed on November 9 by V M Sudhakar, a senior functionary of the actor's fan club, for each of these names in two categories — class 41 & class 38 — which cover a spectrum from news to entertainment. A total of six applications were filed by Sudhakar, with proposed logo for 'Superstar TV' featuring a caricature of Rajini.

A leaked letter showed the actor had issued a 'no objection' letter permitting use of his name and image in the logo and title of the TV channels.

The registrar of trademarks has objected to some applications while others have been accepted and advertised.
 

