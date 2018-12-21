Setting up of CCTVs in fair price shops across Tamil Nadu mooted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to submit a proposal for providing CCTV cameras in all public distribution system (PDS) shops after holding consultations with the Civil Supplies department and present a report to the government before January 10, 2019.

Judge D Krishnakumar passed an interim order on Wednesday on a petition from A Geetha, an employee in a fair price shop, who prayed to quash the termination orders passed by the authorities.

While hearing the petition, the judge mooted a proposal to fix CCTV cameras in all fair price shops and directed the Special Government Pleader to file a reply in this regard.

On Thursday, the Special Government Pleader, who appeared on behalf of the Additional Registrar of Co-operative Societies, submitted in a report that there are totally 32,909 shops run by the cooperative societies functioning throughout Tamil Nadu and the proposal to provide CCTV Cameras in all fair price shops has to be discussed.

Justice D Krishnakumar, who went through the report, directed in his order the Registrar of Cooperative societies to submit a proposal in this regard before January 10 next year and said that if any such proposal was sent by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Commissioner of Civil Supplies Corporation, the government shall consider it and file a report before the court.

The judge also suo motu impleaded the Secretary of Corporation Food and Consumer Protection Department, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies Corporation, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Chennai and posted the matter for next hearing to January 11, 2019.

Director Murugadoss gets anticipatory bail

Chennai: The Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail on Thursday to AR Murugadoss, director of Tamil film ‘Sarkar’ starring popular star Vijay, which came under fire from the ruling AIADMK for allegedly criticising government’s freebie policy. Allowing the petition filed by A R Murugadoss, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan granted anticipatory bail to him on the condition that he has to appear before the investigation officer as and when required. Murugadoss approached the High Court fearing arrests in a case filed by one G Devarajan who alleged that the film depicted the state government in the poor light.