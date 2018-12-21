Sterlite applies for fresh CTO for Thoothukudi plant, Tamil Nadu not amused

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper on Thursday said an application for fresh Consent to Operate (CTO) had been filed before the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the company was ready to comply with additional environmental safeguards, if proposed by State authorities, to commence the smelter operations in Thoothukudi.

Sterlite CEO P Ramnath told Express an online CTO application was filed on Wednesday, and a letter was submitted in person to TNPCB Chairman and environment secretary Shambu Kallolikar with a copy of National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgement, which directs TNPCB to “pass fresh order of renewal of consent subject to appropriate conditions...within three weeks”.

The company also submitted a written appeal to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board seeking restoration of electricity that it was entitled to as per the NGT order.

On the TN's objection to reopening the plant and decision to move the Supreme Court challenging the NGT order, Ramnath said the NGT had dismissed the government’s plea on maintainability and merits of the case.

The order says even if there was a technical breach, it is trivial in nature, he said, adding a window of the dialogue was still open with State government.

Kallolikar said the application had been received from Sterlite. However, the board would not process it immediately.

“State government took a decision to go for an appeal. If you look at the verdict, NGT has not disputed some violations recorded in the panel report. It only talked about technicalities in closure order,” he said.