Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite applies for fresh CTO for Thoothukudi plant, Tamil Nadu not amused

Sterlite CEO P Ramnath told Express that a  letter was submitted in person to TNPCB Chairman and environment secretary Shambu Kallolikar with a copy of the recent NGT judgement.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper on Thursday said an application for fresh Consent to Operate (CTO) had been filed before the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the company was ready to comply with additional environmental safeguards, if proposed by State authorities, to commence the smelter operations in Thoothukudi. 

Sterlite CEO P Ramnath told Express an online CTO application was filed on Wednesday, and a letter was submitted in person to TNPCB Chairman and environment secretary Shambu Kallolikar with a copy of National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgement, which directs TNPCB to “pass fresh order of renewal of consent subject to appropriate conditions...within three weeks”.

The company also submitted a written appeal to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board seeking restoration of electricity that it was entitled to as per the NGT order. 

On the TN's objection to reopening the plant and decision to move the Supreme Court challenging the NGT order, Ramnath said the NGT had dismissed the government’s plea on maintainability and merits of the case.

The order says even if there was a technical breach, it is trivial in nature, he said, adding a window of the dialogue was still open with State government. 

Kallolikar said the application had been received from Sterlite. However, the board would not process it immediately.

“State government took a decision to go for an appeal. If you look at the verdict, NGT has not disputed some violations recorded in the panel report. It only talked about technicalities in closure order,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp