Will decide on cyclone funds release in two weeks: Centre to HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Centre told the Madurai Bench that a decision on the release of funds to Tamil Nadu for undertaking relief measures for Cyclone Gaja will be taken in two weeks.

The Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) Kathirvel, appearing on behalf of the Central government, submitted that based on the clarifications provided by the State government, the inter-ministerial central team has finalised its report on the damages caused by cyclone Gaja in the State.

He further informed the court that the team would forward its report to the high-level committee of the Central government, which would convene a meeting and take decision on the release of funds within two weeks.

On the release of funds from the State Disaster Management Fund (SDRF), the ASG added that the State is free to utilise the available funds from SDRF as per norms and need not wait for the Centre’s approval. A division bench adjourned the case to January 7.